5 reasons why Samoa Joe is becoming the new Bray Wyatt in WWE

Nicky Pags
03 Aug 2019, 00:58 IST

Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is one of the most talented all-round performers in WWE, with many fans agreeing that his mic skills are amongst the best on the current main roster. Joe is also a very skilled in-ring competitor, having wrestled classic matches against the likes of AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels during his run in TNA and Impact Wrestling.

While Joe is always a prominently featured star on weekly WWE TV, he has yet to win a top title in the company and has been on the losing end of several main event title feuds in the past few years.

Additionally, Samoa Joe continues to rack up big match losses in 2019, making him one of the most defeated Superstars on the current WWE main roster.

Strong comparisons can be drawn to the way Samoa Joe is being booked to the way Bray Wyatt was booked before he reinvented himself as The Fiend, so let's take a look at 5 reasons why Samoa Joe is becoming the new Bray Wyatt in WWE.

#5 Samoa Joe is becoming all talk

Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe cuts one of the best promos in WWE, there is little doubt about that, but when it comes time to stepping in the ring, Joe comes out on the losing end much more than he does on the winning end.

Of course Joe's job as a heel is to lose to WWE's top babyfaces, but lately, Joe's promos are sounding more and more empty, as he is unable to back up his words in the ring.

Joe is bordering on a dangerous spot in WWE, in which fans will start to tune out his great promo work as they know he will inevitably lose whatever match he is promoting. Notable superstars who suffered similar fates were Bray Wyatt and Big Show when Show was a top heel in WWE.

