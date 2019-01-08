5 Reasons why Sasha Banks is Ronda Rousey's next opponent

When it happens, this will be quite an explosive match

RAW this week was full of highs and lows, across three hours. If you want a recap of how the event went, I suggest you read my 'Best and Worst' recap or any of the other articles on the website. One of the most noteworthy things on the show happened at the tail end of it. Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax to become the new number 1 contender.

This means that Sasha Banks will now face Ronda Rousey for her title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. This will be the first meeting of the two women. I must say that as a fan of both, I'm intrigued to see how it plays out.

Of course, some of you are wondering why Sasha Banks earned this coveted spot? Let me try and answer this question in five points.

As always, please feel free to leave a comment and challenge my opinions.

#5 To give the fans what they want

The crowd has been behind Sasha Banks for a long time now

Remember the Gauntlet match that Natalya ended up winning to earn a title shot against Ronda Rousey? Well, Sasha Banks was in the final 2 with Rousey in the match and WWE Universe was firmly behind her. In fact, many assumed that she would be the one to win the contest.

The McMahons have taken over and they are all about giving the audience what they've been asking for. Sasha Banks has been relegated to the back of the line for far too long. It's time for her to get the spotlight again and the new babyface regime is ensuring this.

Of course, one wonders if Banks will actually go over in the match. I don't see Rousey losing her title anytime soon.

