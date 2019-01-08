Best and worst of RAW- 7th January 2019

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 6.73K // 08 Jan 2019, 10:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW was a half bad, half good show this week

The first RAW of the year was indeed very weird. The first half of the show was good, in fact, it was borderline great. And then, the second half of the show was equally as bad. Somehow, midway through the episode, those in the back must have stopped caring about the show altogether.

The main event was good of course, and that's where things picked up once again. Let's analyse some individual components and map out what worked and what did not, on this week's show. As always, feel free to leave a comment and let us know what you thought about the show, overall.

Do you think that the new McMahon regime has brought about a change in the product? Is it better than it was back when Baron Corbin was the on-screen authority figure?

Do not hold back your thoughts, views and opinions.

#1 Best: Absolutely packed show

RAW was filled with top stars this week

The past two weeks had seen a massive decline in viewership for RAW. While this was to be expected as they took place on Christmas and New Year Eve, those in WWE probably wanted to kick off the new year with a big bang. And for the same, they brought out the heavyweights. It was a top-heavy show, but it felt important.

From John Cena to Hulk Hogan to Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, all the top superstars made a comeback this week. This should ideally get fans invested in the product once again. With The Royal Rumble and WrestleMania on the horizon, WWE needs viewers to tune in.

Is this a guaranteed increase in viewership for the show? I think not.

At the same time, big returns always get the WWE Universe talking.

1 / 7 NEXT

Advertisement