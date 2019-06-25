5 reasons why Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch are in a "winner takes all" match at Extreme Rules 2019

The Men team together!

So on the first episode of WWE RAW after WWE Stomping Grounds 2019, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins once again had an on-screen interaction. Rollins was interrupted by Becky Lynch and while The Man was talking trash about Lacey Evans, the couple were interrupted.

Evans attacked Becky Lynch from behind but the RAW Women's Champion managed to get the better of her. Rollins was attacked by Baron Corbin but managed to get the better of him too. Declaring Evans as the only "real woman" in WWE, he said that he would choose her as his mixed tag partner any day.

They then issued a challenge for Extreme Rules and Corbin stated that the stipulation would be "Winner Takes All", where both the Universal and RAW Women's Championship will be on the line. Becky Lynch accepted, saying that if they lost, that would be it for both of them.

So that's the first match we have for Extreme Rules. Whether you like it or not, it's created a lot of buzz and there are a few reasons why it's happening.

#5. To put an end to both rivalries at once

Lacey Evans has been on The Man's trail for a while now.

In a way, it's quite surprising that Becky Lynch's rivalry with Lacey Evans will run the course of three full months. Evans first announced her contention to Becky Lynch shortly after WrestleMania 35 and so far, she's 0-2 against The Man, having tapped out twice.

As for Corbin, he got two title shots - first at WWE Super ShowDown and next at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019. WWE likely wants to hit two birds with one stone in this case and wrap up both rivalries together. It's not often that they get the opportunity to do so.

