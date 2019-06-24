5 big mistakes WWE made at Stomping Grounds 2019

The Big Dog prevailed

Make no mistake about it. WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 was an absolutely solid PPV from start to finish. The bookings were exciting and WWE absolutely blew everyone away. To be fair, the expectations were very low to begin with, so even a moderately good PPV would have achieved that purpose.

Either way, it was definitely a really good PPV and fans should be excited for the direction in the next couple of months. Hopefully, there won't be as much repition as there was before and it'll help make the product a little more refreshing.

What we need are new rivalries and based off the outcomes of WWE Stomping Grounds 2019, there will be some fresh feuds. Either way, the PPV in itself was not without its flaws. Here are a few mistakes WWE made.

#5 The interference spot in the SmackDown Women's title match

Was this necessary at all?

First off, we commend WWE for doing the right thing with regards to Bayley. Instead of having her get humiliated by Alexa Bliss again, they gave her a win, albeit a dirty one.

Alexa Bliss was on the verge of victory when Nikki Cross came in and tried to get her hands on Bayley herself (the champion had hit a suicide dive on Cross moments earlier) and the chaos led to Bliss losing the match.

Now we do get that it was done to further the Alexa Bliss-Nikki Cross story, but was Bayley really supposed to be a side character despite being champion? Moreover, the interference spot was so overdone and unnecessary. The match wasn't a classic in itself but it was good enough, pretty much what you would expect from those two.

As we said, the fact that the right person went over definitely softens it a little bit. But Bayley deserves better.

