WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Shelton Benjamin attacked Seth Rollins

Why did Shelton Benjamin attack Seth Rollins on Raw?

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw kicked off with an emotional farewell to The Shield, who last night at Fastlane, competed in their final match in WWE.

With both Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose announcing that they will go their separate paths and start focusing on their singles careers on the Road To WrestleMania 35, the third member of The Shield, Seth Rollins is all left but to focus on his upcoming Universal Title match against 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.

With Rollins aiming to take down Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All and bring back the Universal Title to Raw, 'The Architect' was once again interrupted by Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman tonight and much to everyone's surprise, Heyman's distraction allowed the returning Shelton Benjamin attack Rollins from behind and suplex him around like a ragdoll.

This eventually led to a singles match between Rollins and Benjamin, who hasn't been competing over on SmackDown Live and definitely did make a statement on Raw tonight with his attack on the former WWE Champion.

Fans have now been wondering what the possible reason could be for Benjamin's attack. What are his actual intentions? What are the true motives that made him switch brands to Raw?

#5 To give Shelton Benjamin a new direction on Raw

Shelton Benjamin could revitalize his career on Raw

Let's just admit it, Shelton Benjamin has been nowhere to be found over on SmackDown Live and hasn't even competed in a match for the past several months. Other than a few backstage segments, Benjamin hasn't really done anything over on the blue brand and switching to Raw could very well help him find a new direction, allowing the creative team to provide him with a fresh set of storylines in the coming months.

With Benjamin attacking Seth Rollins on Raw, maybe he can feud with Dean Ambrose in the build-up to Wrestlemania 35? After all, Ambrose himself needs a fresh opponent and Shelton Benjamin could be the man.

