5 Reasons why Sting will face The Undertaker in his final WWE run

A dream match

Recently, WCW legend Sting talked about having a match against The Undertaker in the near future.

I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he’s the only guy I’d come out of retirement for now. No one else. We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock, and then I did the deal with Triple H, and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn’t make happen.

This match is like a dream match for the WWE Universe which should have happened many years ago, but unfortunately, the company never had an opportunity to do so. Currently, Undertaker’s WrestleMania status is still unknown. And the question arises that could he face Sting?

I believe that this match isn't going to happen at ‘Mania, but there are some chances that this it could take place after this pay-per-view. Here are five reasons why I believe that.

#5 WWE won’t waste any opportunity

Don't miss the boat, Vince

The most logical reason I could present right now is that the WWE just don't want to waste any opportunity right now. Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling is already threatening to outstrip Vince McMahon's billion dollar company.

Nobody knows if this new promotion will surpass WWE as the biggest wrestling promotion or not but one thing is for sure, that AEW is going to break new grounds in wrestling. They have already signed many former WWE Superstars who have proved their worth in wrestling.

Even though AEW is still new to the business, Vince McMahon won’t take his eyes away from them. This match is an excellent opportunity for WWE to get some mainstream attention. And who knows, if Vince McMahon misses the boat then The Undertaker and Sting might slug it out in All Elite Wrestling. Yes, that sounds crazy, but I don’t regret saying it.

