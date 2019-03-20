×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE drops a major hint on The Undertaker's WrestleMania 35 status

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.06K   //    20 Mar 2019, 08:07 IST

Will he make an appearance?
Will he make an appearance?

What's the story?

Last night on Raw, a WWE production truck was seen featuring The Undertaker's graphic.

This could be an indication that The Phenom would make an appearance at the Show Of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

This has been the first time in more than a decade that The Undertaker is completely out of the WrestleMania picture, with rumors suggesting that he won't be a part of the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Although he didn't appear at all on the shows leading to WrestleMania 34 last year, he did come out at the event and squashed John Cena in a quick match.

The Undertaker has been making independent appearances, charging as much as $25,000 per appearance! Additionally, the dirt sheets have speculated that The Deadman has retired for good.

The heart of the matter

The WrestleMania 35 graphic on WWE's production truck included The Undertaker's picture. This definitely doesn't confirm that he will be wrestling at the event, but there's a possibility that he might show up for a quick appearance, or maybe to address the fans one last time.

Finn Balor recently revealed that he would have loved to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, leading to speculation of a match pitting The Deadman against The Demon. This isn't what will be happening though, as Balor has his hands full with Lashley and Rush.

What's next?

The general concensus in regards to The Undertaker is that he is way past his prime, and should hang up the boots immediately. Looking back at his past few Mania bouts, it makes sense for The Phenom to finally ride off into the sunset with his head held high and become a well-deserved Hall of Famer in 2020.

Would you like to see The Undertaker make an appearance at WrestleMania? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena The Undertaker
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle drops big hint on his WrestleMania 35 opponent in his farewell match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising change coming to Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 35 match against Baron Corbin?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Latest update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor killer on The Undertaker's planned match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Rock's WrestleMania 35 status revealed
RELATED STORY
3 Major stars WWE doesn't need at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible WrestleMania role for the Undertaker revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Top babyface to lose championship match at WrestleMania 35?
RELATED STORY
5 Early WWE WrestleMania 35 rumors: Undertaker's status, Triple threat title match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us