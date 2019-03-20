WWE News: WWE drops a major hint on The Undertaker's WrestleMania 35 status

Will he make an appearance?

What's the story?

Last night on Raw, a WWE production truck was seen featuring The Undertaker's graphic.

This could be an indication that The Phenom would make an appearance at the Show Of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

This has been the first time in more than a decade that The Undertaker is completely out of the WrestleMania picture, with rumors suggesting that he won't be a part of the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Although he didn't appear at all on the shows leading to WrestleMania 34 last year, he did come out at the event and squashed John Cena in a quick match.

The Undertaker has been making independent appearances, charging as much as $25,000 per appearance! Additionally, the dirt sheets have speculated that The Deadman has retired for good.

The heart of the matter

The WrestleMania 35 graphic on WWE's production truck included The Undertaker's picture. This definitely doesn't confirm that he will be wrestling at the event, but there's a possibility that he might show up for a quick appearance, or maybe to address the fans one last time.

Finn Balor recently revealed that he would have loved to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, leading to speculation of a match pitting The Deadman against The Demon. This isn't what will be happening though, as Balor has his hands full with Lashley and Rush.

What's next?

The general concensus in regards to The Undertaker is that he is way past his prime, and should hang up the boots immediately. Looking back at his past few Mania bouts, it makes sense for The Phenom to finally ride off into the sunset with his head held high and become a well-deserved Hall of Famer in 2020.

Would you like to see The Undertaker make an appearance at WrestleMania? Sound off!

