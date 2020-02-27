5 reasons why the Edge-Randy Orton feud is the best thing about WWE right now

The feud between Randy Orton and Edge is must-watch television right now

Edge made his triumphant return at this year's Royal Rumble and while the WWE Universe was quick to rejoice in the moment, all that came to a crushing end the next night on Raw. Even worse, the person who brought all of that joy and possibly Edge's career to a screeching halt once again was none other than Randy Orton.

Keep in mind that this is someone that was supposedly one of Edge's best friends. Someone that he had traveled the road up and down with as a part of Rated RKO and who kept Orton out of trouble. That's what made what Orton did to Edge that night on Raw so hard to watch.

With that being said and WWE putting on a masterclass in storytelling, here are five reasons why the Orton versus Edge storyline is the best thing on television right now.

#5 Showcasing Randy Orton's viciousness

Why did Randy Orton do this?

They don't call him The Viper for nothing. Randy Orton is the kind of character that could save you from a 3-on-1 ambush one second and they lay you out with a vicious RKO the next. He is the kind of man that will say anything to bring you in closer to his web and then instantly make you regret it when he inevitability pounces on you.

If nothing else, that is what WWE has been showcasing about Orton over the past couple of weeks and it's some of the most jaw-dropping content we have seen in some time. In fact, between wrapping a steel chair around Edge's neck one night after coming out of retirement, to outright sandwiching him between two steel chairs, Orton's character is brutally cruel.

And interestingly enough, that is what the company has seemingly lacked for so long and is now only getting back to. Maybe it started off with The Fiend to some extent, especially after the vicious chair shots he took to the face during a Hell in a Cell match, but the company seems to be capitalizing on that brutality.

Funny thing is. the WWE Universe seems to love it.

