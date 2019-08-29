5 Reasons why The Fiend must not be thrust into the Universal Championship picture right now

Not the right time!

The hottest act in all of sports entertainment right now, The Fiend, has taken over the hearts and minds of all the pro wrestling fans around the world. Even the toughest of critics have been forced to appreciate the sheer brilliance with which the depths of the character are being unveiled each passing week.

Ever since WrestleMania 35, Bray Wyatt has taken the wrestling world by storm with his new gimmick. On one hand, he is a friendly, ever-smiling TV show host who looks harmless, but on the other, he reveals his dark secrets and turns into a scary creature that we all know today by the name of - The Fiend.

After making his in-ring debut at SummerSlam by annihilating Finn Balor, the demonic entity hasn't confirmed his next target.

According to the venue of the Hell in a Cell PPV, he will be taking on either Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman at the show, indicating WWE's plans to push him straight to the main event scene.

In this article, let's take a look at the five reasons why The Fiend should not be thrust into the main event scene now. If you have different opinions, I'd love to read them in the comments section below.

#5 It's too soon

The slow and mysterious ways in which Wyatt is narrating the story of the Fiend so far is amazing

While the Firefly Funhouse segments started almost five months ago, this new version of Bray Wyatt hasn't been revealed to the WWE Universe properly. While the character development has been exceptional, he has just had a single match inside the squared circle.

The slow and mysterious ways in which Wyatt is narrating the story of the Fiend so far is amazing, and there's so much more that we need and want to know about him.

What does the Fiend ultimately want? Does Wyatt have control over him? Who are those puppets and what would be there roles going forward?

Nowhere in his five-month-old stint has he shown interest in going for the world title, and thrusting him to the title picture all of a sudden would be weird. It's tough to believe that a demented entity would want to hold glory rather than focusing on his mission. Which brings us to the next point...

