5 Reasons why the Goldberg-Dolph Ziggler confrontation was a work

Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler spar at Las Vegas dinner party

Last week, video footage surfaced featuring WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg getting into a pull-apart verbal altercation with his SummerSlam opponent Dolph Ziggler.

The altercation immediately went viral, and following the altercation, fans have been left wondering whether the entire situation was a work or a shoot.

Ziggler posted a Tweet following the altercation, taking a shot at Goldberg's place in pro wrestling history, adding, "[expletive] took a break from ruining wrestling to ruin my night off. I’m not interested. get a hobby or go fishing or something. Maybe you can do that without getting hurt. no other warning or comments on this, from me. Thanks".

Earlier this week, I made an appearance on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick Diskussions podcast, and during the episode host Korey Gunz and I discussed the Goldberg and Ziggler situation, as well as WWE possibly spoiling Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins at live events, and Kenny Omega's recent comments dissing the talents of WWE NXT.

You can listen to the entire episode in the video player below, and let's take a look at five reasons why the Goldberg Ziggler altercation is a work.

#5 Dolph Ziggler and Goldberg are professionals

Dolph Ziggler

Whether you love them or hate them, both Dolph Ziggler and Goldberg are seasoned professionals, and reports of backstage altercations involving either of the two talents are virtually non-existent.

In the case of Bill Goldberg, he is a WWE Hall of Famer nearing the end of his career and is comfortably enjoying a new role in WWE which consists of the former WCW Champion making sporadic big money appearances.

In the case of Ziggler, he is a trustworthy WWE veteran, who has been doing his job superbly since he made his debut in the company. Neither he nor Goldberg needs to be getting into Las Vegas spats if for no other reason than to work WWE fans.

