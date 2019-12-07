5 reasons why The Miz replaced Daniel Bryan as Bray Wyatt's opponent at WWE TLC 2019

Bray Wyatt has a new target

It's official. As per the rumors, The Miz has officially replaced Daniel Bryan at TLC. While the original plan was for Bryan to renew his rivalry with Bray Wyatt, it seems like that isn't the case anymore and The Miz will be facing Bray Wyatt (and not The Fiend).

Interestingly enough, the match will not be for the Universal Championship. It's going to be The Miz vs Bray Wyatt in a non-title match and perhaps that's because it's a storyline that doesn't have anything to do with the title.

We wish the WWE Universal title was on the line and hope that the stipulation changes in the coming week. Either way, many fans have been wondering why The Miz of all people replaced Daniel Bryan at TLC to face Bray Wyatt.

Here are a few major reasons why The Miz is facing Bray Wyatt at TLC and not Daniel Bryan.

#5 He was supposed to face Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series 2019

The Fiend at Survivor Series

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for Survivor Series 2019 was for The Fiend Bray Wyatt to face and squash The Miz. Interestingly, it was the original plan, to begin with, but thankfully, they decided to go with Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend instead.

As we saw, it turned out to be a fantastic match and was a great one in terms of storyline and character progression for Daniel Bryan as a babyface. Daniel Bryan, being Daniel Bryan, managed to make the match work even with all the red lights. The crowd was big on Daniel Bryan and the "Yes!" chants began to take form again.

The reason for the match being made now is probably because it was inevitable in the first place. The Miz was involved in the story indirectly, to begin with.

