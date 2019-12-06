5 major WWE returns that ended disappointingly

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 06 Dec 2019, 22:58 IST SHARE

Batista

Returns are one of the best and most exciting things in all of wrestling, let alone WWE. There's something about seeing an old, familiar face return after a long absence that is always great, especially the initial novelty of it all and the big pop at first.

However, due to various reasons, these runs may not all work out. Whether it's the lack of satisfying creative direction, not as much effort being put in, a run possibly being too short or the crowd turning on that Superstar, there are various reasons for it happening and it may not always be the fault of the Superstar.

For all the great returns there have been, there have been nearly as many that haven't delivered as much as one would have expected. Either way, that's the nature of the wrestling business and in this list, we look at the most underwhelming and disappointing returns to the ring.

Also read: 5 reasons why John Morrison is returning to WWE after 8 years

#5. Rob Van Dam - 2013

Rob Van Dam in 2013

This one was a case of bad creative as well as a lack of effort being put in. Sure, Rob Van Dam was still the man he once was to some extent in the ring, but many fans had gotten the feeling that he was phoning it in for a large part.

His role returning to WWE for Money in the Bank undoubtedly got a great reaction, but the storylines and matches that he was a part of during the time were far from impressive. Sure, he would get the nostalgia pop, but there's only so much that it can carry you.

His run saw him challenge for titles and more but ultimately was short-lived and he took a sabbatical thereafter. He returned in April 2014 and had another brief run with the company, having a few better matches.

1 / 5 NEXT