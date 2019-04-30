×
5 reasons why The Revival allegedly refused to re-sign with WWE

Rohit Nath
80   //    30 Apr 2019, 10:17 IST

The Revival turned down a six-figure deal
According to Fightful, The Revival were offered huge deals to re-sign with WWE. The former RAW and NXT Tag Team Champions have been rumoured to leave WWE for a while now and were said to have been offered 5-year contracts that would see both of them receive a monetary compensation of $500,000 each.

Also read: 5 things we learned from the AJ Styles-Seth Rollins contract signing segment on RAW

Now that's a pretty big figure for midcard talent in WWE, but Fightful reports that The Top Guys are yet to sign a contract or may even have turned it down. We can completely understand why this is the case. There are multiple reasons for The Revival to delay signing their contracts. Ultimately, their objective is self-interest and to make sure that they're satisfied on all fronts.

We've seen what happened with Dean Ambrose and even Seth Rollins, the ultimate company man, revealed that the place can often be frustrating. Here's why The Top Guys didn't re-sign with WWE yet.

#5. 5 years is way too long

WWE Photo

This is one of the biggest factors where The Revival's point of view is completely understandable. We're sure that for most superstars, WWE has been their life's goal and it's the place where they want to end up.

As a result, they're happy to take a job for life over there and be with the company for as long as possible - where they can get a guaranteed paychecks. There are several mid to lowcard talents who would take this.

But not The Revival. They have absolutely no guarantee that they'll be happy with five years in the company and they know that if they are to sign a contract with them, it definitely would be a shorter time span where they have the option of exploring other promotions at a later point.

