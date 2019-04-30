WWE RAW: 5 things we learned from the Seth Rollins-AJ Styles contract signing segment

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.61K // 30 Apr 2019, 09:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A heated segment to finish RAW

The main event of Monday Night RAW on April 29th saw an intense segment between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and The Phenomenal AJ Styles. It was a contract signing and as 98% of the contract signings in WWE go, there was a brawl to end it all.

It certainly was a good step up from last week, where Seth Rollins and AJ Styles shook hands. But from last week, it was clear that while the two respected each other, this wasn't exactly going to be a rivalry with hugs and handshakes and laughter outside the ring.

These are two top-level competitors and the segment on RAW only further proved that this is going to be the most high-profile RAW feud in a long time.

It really does feel long overdue, because no Brock Lesnar feud with the Universal title felt as important as Rollins' one with Styles. Here's what we took away from the incredible segment.

#5. Brock Lesnar is completely away from the picture...this time for good

The Beast Incarnate may be done with WWE for good

Last time when Brock Lesnar lost the Universal Championship, it seemed as though he was done for good and heading to the UFC. However, he came back and after Roman Reigns vacated the title, he won it back again.

This time, it seems as though he really isn't coming back. WWE is going all in on the Styles-Rollins feud, while Lesnar's focus will be on Daniel Cormier and the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Lesnar himself revealed that he's been invited to fight Cormier later in the year and around the same time, ESPN MMA journalists revealed that UFC is planning an MSG show earlier than November, presumably for Lesnar vs Cormier.

This time around, you can be 100% sure that Brock Lesnar won't be back and injecting himself in the Universal title picture.

1 / 5 NEXT