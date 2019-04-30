×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 things we learned from the Seth Rollins-AJ Styles contract signing segment

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.61K   //    30 Apr 2019, 09:19 IST

A heated segment to finish RAW
A heated segment to finish RAW

The main event of Monday Night RAW on April 29th saw an intense segment between Universal Champion Seth Rollins and The Phenomenal AJ Styles. It was a contract signing and as 98% of the contract signings in WWE go, there was a brawl to end it all.

It certainly was a good step up from last week, where Seth Rollins and AJ Styles shook hands. But from last week, it was clear that while the two respected each other, this wasn't exactly going to be a rivalry with hugs and handshakes and laughter outside the ring.

These are two top-level competitors and the segment on RAW only further proved that this is going to be the most high-profile RAW feud in a long time.

It really does feel long overdue, because no Brock Lesnar feud with the Universal title felt as important as Rollins' one with Styles. Here's what we took away from the incredible segment.

#5. Brock Lesnar is completely away from the picture...this time for good

The Beast Incarnate may be done with WWE for good
The Beast Incarnate may be done with WWE for good

Last time when Brock Lesnar lost the Universal Championship, it seemed as though he was done for good and heading to the UFC. However, he came back and after Roman Reigns vacated the title, he won it back again.

This time, it seems as though he really isn't coming back. WWE is going all in on the Styles-Rollins feud, while Lesnar's focus will be on Daniel Cormier and the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Lesnar himself revealed that he's been invited to fight Cormier later in the year and around the same time, ESPN MMA journalists revealed that UFC is planning an MSG show earlier than November, presumably for Lesnar vs Cormier.

This time around, you can be 100% sure that Brock Lesnar won't be back and injecting himself in the Universal title picture.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins AJ Styles
Advertisement
WWE Raw: 5 Things we learned from this week’s episode (31 December 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Things we learned from this week’s episode (7 January 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 4 things we learned from the show before WrestleMania 35 (April 1, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results April 29th, 2019: Winners, video highlights, Grades for latest Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Mistakes WWE Made On Raw This Week
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why AJ Styles is the 1st challenger for Seth Rollins' Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Things we learned from this week’s episode (14 January 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 things we learned from this week’s episode (January 28, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things we learned from this week’s episode (January 21, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE cleverly told us on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW ( 22nd April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us