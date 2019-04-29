5 reasons why Vince McMahon will make AJ Styles win the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 276 // 29 Apr 2019, 22:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A first-time ever clash is set to take place

Money in the Bank 2019 is set to feature the most exciting main event that the PPV has had in 3 years, when new RAW superstar AJ Styles takes on Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

While there have been great main events, the reality is that this is the best one since 2016, when Seth Rollins took on Roman Reigns in an outstanding contest. It's safe to say that this match has the potential to exceed that, because the two superstars are simply on another level now.

Seth Rollins finally got his first World title reign in nearly three years (ironically, the first since MITB 2016) when he slayed The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Despite this, he may not be pegged for a long reign like in 2015. This may come as a surprise, but here's why Vince McMahon won't hesitate to put the title on AJ Styles

#5. A transitional reign before an MITB cash-in

Will someone join the elite list?

It's very likely that we're going to see not one, but two new champions on the night of Money in the Bank. As far as cashing in on the same night of winning the briefcase, only Kane, Dean Ambrose and Alexa Bliss hold that distinction.

While it's likely that WWE wouldn't want to do it every year, don't be surprised if the MITB winner, whoever it may be, wins the title. Moreover, the fact that Roman Reigns isn't champion means that WWE doesn't have to go all out in protecting the title.

Since they wouldn't want Rollins to be the one cashed in on, it's very likely that another babyface (or heel) would cash in on AJ Styles, even shortly after MITB if not in the night of.

It would be interesting, that's for sure.

1 / 5 NEXT