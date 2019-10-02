5 Reasons why The Undertaker could attack The Fiend at Hell in a Cell

Bray Wyatt could retire the Undertaker once and for all in the coming months.

At Hell in a Cell, The Fiend will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship inside the demonic structure. Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend, has been wrecking havoc on RAW in recent weeks, and the destruction will only continue in the weeks ahead.

Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins are currently fighting during WWE live events, and their matches have ended in DQ on all occasions. The company isn't likely to put the championship on Bray Wyatt so soon, and Wyatt taking a loss in highly unlikely.

Considering this dilemma, WWE may look to have an odd finish between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, and a popular name just might return during the match.

Bray Wyatt previously faced The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 31, and was unsuccessful in his attempt to become the new 'Lord of Darkness.' What if The Undertaker looks to once again block Wyatt's attempt to unseat him as WWE's newest face of darkness?

We look at five reasons why the The Undertaker and The Fiend could cross paths at Hell in a Cell 2019.

#5: A Secret Message on Firefly Fun House

Could the 11:19 signify a showdown between the two dark personalities?

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segments have always been well-written and have clues hidden throughout the program. In a recent episode, Bray Wyatt fixed a clock, which was stuck on 03:16 (referring to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's iconic promo). After fixing it, the clock showed '11:19', which is the date The Undertaker wrestled his first WWE match.

Theories spread like wildfire, and led many to believe that a confrontation between Wyatt and 'The Deadman' was imminent. If that is the case, The Undertaker might interrupt the Hell in a Cell Match between Rollins and The Fiend. In doing so, he would kick off a brand new era of professional wrestling and the two men might clash at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

