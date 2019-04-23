5 reasons why the WWE gave Bray Wyatt a new gimmick

Prakash Chandraker FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 109 // 23 Apr 2019, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Cult leader is now the host of Firefly Fun House.

Bray Wyatt was a cult leader of the Wyatt Family. At one point of time, he was seen as a top superstar by the company, compiling huge wins over John Cena and other superstars. But over time, due to inconsistent booking, Wyatt lost his touch.

Wyatt became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion but didn't get to hold on to the title for long. After a run with the tag team titles, Wyatt was taken off screen after his partner Matt Hardy took a hiatus from WWE.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV after months of speculation about his return. He came back with an odd, new gimmick which positions him as a host of the Firefly Fun House.

Considering that most fans remember him as a cult leader using supernatural elements in his character work, this new direction is definitely strange, but at least he gets to be on TV.

Here are 5 reasons why WWE went ahead with this new gimmick for Bray Wyatt.

#5 Bray Wyatt's previous gimmick had run its course

Bray Wyatt was at his peak during the days of Wyatt Family. As a cult leader, he was creepy yet eccentric. His promos were so crisp and engaging that everyone watched him with eagerness.

After the fall of the Wyatt Family, Bray went solo and that is where he began to downgrade. His cryptic promos didn't have their former cleverness and imagination.

He began suffering regular loses, and a bizarre program against the Demon King Finn Balor brought his stocks down. An illness came as a blessing in disguise, which saved him from continuing the feud.

Eventually, Matt Hardy would help breathe new life into his career, introducing Wyatt to the Woken universe, altering his gimmick and transitioning him into a fan favorite for the first time in his career. The trend of his career has proven that the cult leader heel gimmick had run out of steam and it would do Wyatt no favors to continue down that rabbit hole.

1 / 3 NEXT