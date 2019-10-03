5 Reasons why there should be one more John Cena world title run

Do you want to see John Cena as a champion again?

It’s strange that we live in a time when fans see John Cena on the silver screen more than in the squared circle. The WWE Universe has gone from wanting the Cenation leader to stop hogging the spotlight to craving his presence. With the passing of time, things have come full circle from CenaNuff to when will he come back?

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE superstar of all time. With several titles, Wrestlemania main events, and close to 14 years at the top of the professional wrestling business, not many men can compare with the 42-year-old’s achievements.

Cena was Vince McMahon’s go-to guy when the WWE CEO had to usher in a PG era. As the company heads into a new era on Fox, Cena might just need to be McMahon's go to guy once again.

His name now holds weight in the wrestling and mainstream world, meaning it’s only right we get one more John Cena world title run.

Here are 5 reasons why there needs to be one more John Cena world title run.

#5 Still the most polarizing

John Cena is the most polarising figure in WWE history

There hasn't been a figure in WWE history that has garnered a more polarizing reaction than John Cena. The 16-time world champion has split arenas across the world, often generating the loudest crowd reactions of the night. Whether you were "Let’s go Cena" or "Cena sucks," it was pure entertainment every time 'The Face That Runs The Place' entered the squared circle. The only person that’s come close to such energy is Roman Reigns, but recently we haven’t experienced that same electricity.

A John Cena return breathes new life into the roster, as he is the epitome of a WWE Superstar. Cena is the standard-bearer for the last decade. Just his mere presence would give every WWE Superstar a huge lift. There’s a certain star power that the Cenation leader brings and in front of sold out crowds that can not decide whether they love him or hate him, there’s no better TV around.

