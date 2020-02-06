5 reasons why Triple H shouldn't have a match at WrestleMania 36

Rohit Nath

Triple H at WrestleMania 35

Triple H could be missing WrestleMania 36 this year. This would mark the first time since 2007 that The Game has missed the show of shows. It's not confirmed, of course, but there don't seem to be any rumors or rumblings about a Triple H match at WrestleMania 36.

This could mean that WWE will quietly keep Triple H out of programming. If that is the case, it'll be interesting to know why Triple H would have made that decision. Ultimately, it's inevitable that the man who has the second-most appearances at WrestleMania will stop at some point. However, it would be hard to imagine Triple H going out without an actual retirement match.

Either way, we believe that Triple H shouldn't have a match at WrestleMania and while it may sound controversial, there are quite a few reasons why. Let's get right into it.

#5. No exciting opponent for him now

Batista took a lot of punishment in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35

Not many people went crazy about the Batista vs Triple H match at WrestleMania 35 last year. However, when looking back on it, the lack of reaction had more to do with the crowd being burned out. In reality, it was a solid match with great psychology and storytelling.

Moreover, it closed a 16-year chapter and was the perfect end to Batista's career - so it made sense having the two legends face each other on the card. While Triple H had a few new exciting opponents in 2017 and 2018, there don't seem to be any exciting opponents for him on the current roster.

He closed his chapter with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and if Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley were still with WWE, we would argue that they should have had a match at WrestleMania.

