5 Reasons why Vince McMahon allowed Becky Lynch to defeat Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
8.23K   //    08 Apr 2019, 10:44 IST

It was certainly a great way to end WrestleMania 35
It was certainly a great way to end WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 is in the books and what a show it was. From Kofi Kingston's win to Seth Rollins capturing the Universal Championship, it was a long but very entertaining watch. Which brings us to the main event of the evening, a historic women's match. A match where Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for two championships.

Yes, this was a huge 'winner take all' match. And Becky Lynch stood tall at the end of the match with two titles held high above her head. Why did WWE decide to end the show with a woman who'd been in the Kickoff show only, until not long ago?

I will try and answer this question in this article. Share your thoughts about this match and let me know what you felt about WrestleMania 35 in general.

Here's why I think Becky Lynch had her moment at long last.

#5 Ronda Rousey's imminent departure


It is a well-known fact that Ronda Rousey may not stick around after WrestleMania 35. I mean she had a storied run already with the company, picking up the essence of sports entertainment in no time at all. But the time may have come for her to go back home and start a family, something she has been public about.

Ronda Rousey has a loving husband and the duo has achieved many accolades in the world of Mixed Martial Arts thus far. But every chapter must come to a close someday which leads to a new chapter of one's life commencing. Ronda Rousey could always make a comeback as a special attraction down the line.

And because of this reason, Vince McMahon awarded Becky Lynch with the titles. Much like Seth Rollins, WWE remains her main focus for now.

Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
