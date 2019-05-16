5 Possible reasons why Vince McMahon is giving massive victories to Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin defeated many top Superstars in WWE

Baron Corbin has already defeated Superstars like Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Ricochet and Kurt Angle and fans are confused why this is happening. Since losing his Acting General Manager position, Corbin hasn’t done anything significant other than defeating our favourite Superstars.

He has also gotten many title shots in recent times which is too confusing. Other than that, Corbin also gets a lot of television time than other Superstars. What is surprising is that most of his victories were clean which means that he didn’t take any outside help to win the match.

This week, Corbin beat Ricochet by pinfall and fans were confused why it could have happened. Ricochet is one of our favourite Superstars, and a clean loss has hurt him a bit. The following are five possible reasons why Vince is giving massive victories to Baron Corbin.

#5 Fans don't like him

Baron Corbin is one of the most hated Superstars on Raw

Baron Corbin doesn’t rely on insulting the fans for getting heat. He beat their favourite Superstar “clean” and thus gets the job done.

At the moment, he has come to a point where the fans naturally start to boo him, whether he does something for it or not, which is a great thing. When WWE announced that he would face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35, the fans were angry, upset and disappointed at the same time.

They wanted someone like John Cena to face Angle in his final outing, but it didn't happen. Corbin slugged it out with the Olympic Gold Medalist and defeated him clean. Since then, many new fans have started hating him, and it could be a reason why Vince is giving him more victories. This way he will become Raw's biggest heel Superstar.

