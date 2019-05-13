×
3 WWE Superstars that wrestled despite suffering terrible injuries and 2 that are currently sidelined

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.04K   //    13 May 2019, 06:17 IST

These Superstars worked despite being injured
WWE pays special attention when it comes to their wrestlers’ health. In the past, multiple Superstars have fought matches where they got injured, but without paying attention to it, many of them continued wrestling.

Since Chris Benoit’s death, WWE has made some strict strides regarding a Superstar’s health. A long time ago, chair shots to the head were frequent, but now, it’s completely banned. We will never again get to see a wrestler hitting a chair on his opponent's head because it can cause severe damage to the brain.

However, despite all these rules and safety, Superstars are getting injured. Last year, multiple talents were injured due to botches, and it cost WWE a lot of star power in their weekly shows. This could be one reason why some performers reportedly worked with an injury.

In this article, we will look at 3 WWE Superstars who wrestled with injuries and two that are currently sidelined.

#3 Worked with injury - Braun Strowman


The Monster Among Men continued working despite having issues with his knees
Even though WWE portrays Braun Strowman as The Monster Among Men, he is still a human like all of us.

In 2018, Wrestling Observer Radio reported (and later confirmed) that Strowman is struggling with multiple knee injuries. He was having issues performing in the ring, and it’s why his match against Ambrose felt underwhelming. Addressing the matter, Dave Meltzer said this:

“Braun Strowman when he first came out, he’s moving like something is hurt. Like maybe his knee or something. He kinda half-ass limps down the ramp, he’s moving slow. Dean Ambrose gets in there, and this is lazy, doing nothing as slow as humanly possible Dean Ambrose. They just half-assed the entire match, the whole thing felt like it was during a commercial break.”

When Strowman lost against Lesnar ar Crown Jewel, fans speculated that his injury could have played a role in match’s outcome. Later, he injured his elbow and was forced to get surgery.

