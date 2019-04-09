5 Reasons why Vince McMahon listened to the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 35

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.72K // 09 Apr 2019, 00:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vinny Mac does it again!

Wow...Vince McMahon actually came through for the WWE Universe. He actually gave them what they wanted. It's not that Vince McMahon hasn't done it in the past. It's just that in the last few years, it just seems they were on autopilot like a bad political campaign. Sometimes, they were pulling the shock factor just for the sake of it.

Look back to WrestleMania 34 and Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal Championship. Shinske Nakamura didn't win the WWE Championship. Jinder Mahal won the WWE United States Championship. What a difference a year makes.

A WWE Superstar who put his mind, body, and soul for eleven years finally got his reward. A losing streak came to an end and the era of The Man finally arrived much like her male predecessor. Mr. McMahon truly was Santa Claus, or to be more cynical, like Oprah, he was like, "You get a Championship, You get a Championship and You certainly get a championship." WWE Titles all around!

With the exception of Kurt Angle vs John Cena and no appearance by The Undertaker, Vince McMahon proved once why he is the best wrestling promoter of all time. So, what made Vince dance to the whims of the WWE Fans? Let's take a look.

Here are 5 reasons why Vince McMahon gave the WWE Universe what they wanted at WrestleMania 35.

#5. Going back to the basics

Vince McMahon Listening

Vince McMahon has a feel for the audience like no one else in WWE History. He took his father's company and made it into a global phenomenon. His vision changed the face of pro-wrestling. As mentioned above, McMahon started listening again to WWE fans.

At WrestleMania 35, McMahon did what he does best. He listened to the WWE Universe and was a man of his word. Sure, the WWE fans can't always get what they want. Not all the heels win. Not all the faces win. It never actually works that way. But, when it came to all the high-profile matches, Vince McMahon got it just right. He went back to basics.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement