5 Reasons why Vince McMahon might not let Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingston

Here's why Brock Lesnar might not win the WWE Championship

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is set to face Brock Lesnar on SmackDown's FOX debut. Many fans are expecting Lesnar to win the WWE Championship next week because he is a ratings draw and it will be his first time wrestling on the Blue Brand since leaving WWE in 2004.

Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, after defeating Daniel Bryan. Since then, he has successfully defended his title against the likes of Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and more. However, 'The Beast' will prove to be his toughest opponent yet. Lesnar doesn't usually lose matches, especially those with a title on the line.

Brock Lesnar returned to RAW this week and caused havoc when he mercilessly attacked Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick. Lesnar's all out assault on Monday Night RAW was a warning to Kofi Kingston. The former two-time Universal Champion fully intends to do the same to Kingston this Friday and also take his WWE Championship. But, not so fast.

There are still reasons why Vince McMahon may not allow 'The Beast Incarnate' to win his upcoming match against Kingston. Here are a few of them.

#5. Brock Lesnar doesn't work full time in WWE

SmackDown needs a full-time champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the few Superstars who makes millions despite only working part-time for WWE. A few months back, he lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania before regaining it and then losing it again. Each time, Lesnar disappeared more often than he actually showed up to work.

When Lesnar had the title around his waist, fans criticized him for being a part-timer. Some wanted him to drop the belt because he didn't defend as often as most champions.

If Lesnar wins the WWE Championship, fans won't forget, nor will they forgive. The WWE Universe will show their disapproval once again because 'The Beast' will never work full time. SmackDown's new era begins next week and it isn't likely that Vince McMahon would get it started in such negative fashion.

