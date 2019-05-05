5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Veronica Decoster FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 // 05 May 2019, 21:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew McIntyre confronting Vince McMahon.

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match will take place at eponymous pay-per-view in two weeks. The winner of this match earns the opportunity to challenge for a world title anywhere and anytime they choose. The participants for this year's match were announced last week.

Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet will represent RAW, while SmackDown's IC Champion Finn Bálor, Randy Orton, Andrade and Ali be the competitors from the blue brand.

Any of these eight WWE Superstars could win this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. But here are five reasons why Vince McMahon will let Drew McIntyre win the Money in the Bank contract...

#1 Vince McMahon's "Chosen One"

Vince McMahon called Drew McIntyre his "Chosen One".

When Drew McIntyre first debuted in WWE in 2009, Vince McMahon named him "The Chosen One". Well, that turned out to be false in the short term, as WWE soon released him from the company. McIntyre made a name for himself in the independent scene and debuted on NXT in 2017. A year later he found himself on the main roster again.

Reportedly, Vince McMahon has been really high on him since his return to the company. The boss always wanted him to be a future World Champion even before releasing him. So this will definitely work to the advantage of McIntyre.

#2 The winner should look like a "Star"

The winner should look like a "Star".

There have been rumors that WWE wants this year's Money in the Bank winner to look like a star. This decision came after the company has failed to generate significant momentum for the winners of the past two MitB matches, implying that the previous two cash-ins did not prove to be stepping stones to the main event scene for the respective winners.

This year Vince McMahon has a chance to change that by booking Drew McIntyre to win the Money in the Bank contract. Already, many people consider him as the future of the company. Giving him such a huge win would boost his WWE career and the creative team will embrace the task of making him into a bona fide star on the main roster.

Strong push within the creative team to really have this years men’s Money In The Bank winner coming out of the whole process looking like a STAR. The feeling backstage is that they have completely blown the winners & cash ins the last 2 years. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 22, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT