5 reasons why Vince McMahon won’t allow Sasha Banks to beat Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell

Becky Lynch is set to defend her title against Sasha Banks at HIAC

Last year, WWE witnessed the entire fandom come together to cheer for ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. She went on to make history by locking horns with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the WrestleMania main event – the first-ever women's match to headline the biggest show of the year.

Lynch walked out with two belts but eventually lost her SmackDown title which took away her ‘Becky Two Belts’ tag. Despite losing one belt, Lynch continued to rule the women’s division and is still one of the most celebrated Superstars on the roster.

Her fearless run with the RAW Women’s Championship stumbled upon its biggest challenge when Sasha Banks returned to WWE after a four-month-long hiatus. As soon as she was back, Banks lashed out at Lynch for glorifying the spotlight that ‘she never deserved’.

Naturally, ‘The Man’ who loves to shut down all those who question her caliber, decide to lock horns with ‘The Boss’.

From stealthy chair shots to brutal brawls, we have seen Becky and Sasha lock horns on several occasion. Last week, Banks challenged Lynch to a title match at Hell in a Cell and Becky ensured that this match was booked inside the steel cage.

The two of the biggest female Superstars on the main roster are now set to go toe-to-toe inside the monstrous structure. After her loss against Becky at Clash of Champions, Sasha is expected to win the title at HIAC.

However, there are several reasons why WWE can’t afford Becky to lose her title right now. Some may argue that her Championship run has become monotonous but there is still a lot at stake.

Sasha Banks is worthy of being the champion and will most likely become one before the end of the year. However, she might not get the hands on the gold at WWE’s upcoming PPV.

Here we look at few of the reasons why Vince McMahon won’t allow Sasha Banks to walk away with the RAW Women’s Championship.

#5 ‘The Man’ as a brand

There's too much at stake

Becky Lynch enjoyed one of the most successful Championship runs we have seen in recent years. Even when she was a challenger for the title, she had the entire WWE Universe behind her.

Lynch’s ground-breaking success as the face of the women’s roster and WWE landed her multiple historic opportunities. From taking out legends inside the squared circle to being named as the Women's Wrestler of the Year (2018) by Sports Illustrated, Becky tasted more success than any other woman in WWE.

She also became the first female Superstar to grace the cover of the WWE 2K series. The game is set to release on October 22, 2019 – about a fortnight after Hell in a Cell.

The only other Superstar on the cover is Roman Reigns who currently has no title around his waist. Moreover, he is unlikely to win a Championship in the next three weeks.

If Sasha Banks wins the match against Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell, neither cover stars of WWE’s much-awaited game will have a title. Lynch’s brand is built around her Championship run and without the RAW Women’s title, that is likely to take a hit.

Therefore, WWE would want her to hold onto the title for a little longer so that they can add more fuel to her feud with Sasha Banks while simultaneously avoiding any damage to her brand.

