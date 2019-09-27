5 WWE Superstars who busted open Vince McMahon (and if it was scripted)

Do not try this at your workplace!

In the PG era, we don’t see nearly as much blood in WWE as there used to be. Several WWE Superstars were open to having their respective encounters highlighted with the crimson mark, time and again.

But what to do when the opponent is your boss?

WWE Chairman & CEO, Vince McMahon has a long history with bloody encounters. As unfortunate as it may seem, sometimes his employees were angry enough to drown their boss in a pool of blood.

Over the course of WWE’s history, Vince has never shied away from taking brutal hits that would leave him bleeding uncontrollably. Some were a part of the kayfabe, while others were simply an accident. Although Vince is open to putting his neck on the line, he doesn't do it for everyone.

It’s evident that he takes such risks only for individuals that he truly believes in. In this list, we take a look at five WWE Superstars who busted open Vince McMahon and if it was scripted.

#5 Kevin Owens

"Boss, are you okay?"

Two years ago, Shane acted as a special guest referee in a match between KO and AJ Styles with the latter’s United States Championship on the line. Baron Corbin was initially supposed to act as the guest referee for this match but he was replaced by Shane, who went on to officiate this bout at SummerSlam 2017.

Shane relied on his tactics to distract KO and ultimately, cost him his only chance at the Championship rematch. He lost via pinfall and could no longer challenge Styles for as long as 'The Phenomenal One' had the title.￼

Following that, Owens went on to ask for a rematch once again on SmackDown Live, which was refused. An agitated KO then insulted Shane’s family, particularly his kids. Shane responded by attacking KO and the two were engaged in a brawl, following which Shane was suspended.

Next week, we saw Vince McMahon inside the squared circle addressing the feud as he announced a Hell in a Cell bout between Shane and KO.

Owens, who wanted to know if there’s a catch, asked Vince if he will face any consequences for assaulting a ‘McMahon’. Vince assured him that he will not face any music for ‘laying his hands on a McMahon’.

KO saw the opportunity and delivered a brutal headbutt to his boss and Vince immediately fell on the mat. However, KO was not done yet. He subjected Vince to extended punishment by landing vicious punches and kicks until the other officials rushed to separate him from Vince.

In an interview with Chris Jericho, KO later revealed that Vince wanted him to deliver an efficient headbutt which is why he continued to instigate Owens off the mic.

"Vince talking so much s**t off mic, I was legitimately taken aback. So many swear words. (People ask) "Did he tell you to get him good? In a way, but not in those words. It's his company. If he wants to take a headbutt, he takes it. No one can accuse me of taking it easy on the boss.

You can watch the video below:

