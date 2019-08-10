5 reasons why Vince McMahon won’t let Brock Lesnar lose at SummerSlam 2019

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 908 // 10 Aug 2019, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Here are 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar won't lose at SummerSlam 2019

WrestleMania 35 surprised the fans in many ways. One of them was Seth Rollins’ victory over Brock Lesnar. We never thought Vince McMahon would let someone like Rollins beat his biggest draw. After his loss, we thought Lesnar would leave WWE but he didn't.

He returned to take his revenge and regained the championship from The Architect at Extreme Rules. Both Superstars are set to tussle it out once again at the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam.

Even though we believe Rollins will win his title back, The Chairman of WWE may not want it to happen again. Here are 5 reasons why the Universal Championship might not change hands at SummerSlam 2019.

#5 Seth Rollins' title reign wasn't benefitting WWE during house shows

For those interested, domestically at house shows Seth Rollins Universal title reign drew an estimated 53,350 fans over 16 shows for a 3,334 average. This is worse than Jinder Mahal's WWE title reign which averaged 3,497 on a weaker brand. https://t.co/gqbstWbELv — nWoWolfpacTV (@nWoWolfpacTV) July 18, 2019

Last year, WWE suffered huge losses in terms of revenue due to their top Superstars missing the in-ring action. When Roman Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia, Seth Rollins became the top face of Raw. But since WrestleMania 35, his stock has dropped.

A recent report by nWoWolfpacTV revealed that when Rollins was the Universal Champion, he averaged 3,334 fans per live event, which is, surprisingly, less than Jinder Mahal's title reign which averaged 3,497 fans. It could be one of the reasons behind Rollins' title loss and why he may not win it again at SummerSlam.

Yes, Brock Lesnar doesn’t appear on most of the WWE shows but it doesn’t mean he isn’t worth anything to the company. When he appeared on Monday Night Raw in the past, the ratings saw a significant increase. If Rollins isn’t helping WWE to make a profit out of his title reign then why would they let him keep it? Talking about Lesnar, WWE could use him to job to another Superstar at Royal Rumble 2020 or WrestleMania 36 and boost their 18-34 demographic.

1 / 5 NEXT