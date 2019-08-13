5 reasons why WWE Championship match ending at SummerSlam was a bad decision

That was not required!

SummerSlam 2019 was mostly a good show that saw many major booking decisions that turned out to be great. One of them that did not, was the WWE Championship match. The WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston won the title in a fairytale fashion at WrestleMania 35 earlier this year by defeating Daniel Bryan.

But soon after his title reign was starting to become stale before his big match at SummerSlam was announced against a former rival - Randy Orton. The match was all set to be one of the biggest attractions of the night but ended bizarrely after both the competitors were unable to beat the ten count.

This happened moments after Randy was setting his eye on Kofi's family (sitting at the ringside). The whole angle was confusing and weird and even met with some harsh crowd chants from the fans in the arena.

In this article, let's take a look at the five reasons why the WWE Championship match ending was a bad booking decision by the company. Feel free to let us know your views and opinions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Kofi needed that big victory to establish his title reign

As mentioned earlier, Kofi Kingston's title reign hasn't been very spectacular, and there have been many reasons for that. Part of that is because of his over-involvement with New Day as a trio and sticking to the comedy acts of the faction, even after being the WWE Champion.

Another reason was that he had not had any major feuds for the title. But the one with Orton had the potential to uplift the level of his title reign. A victory at SummerSlam over a 13-time World Champion would have been a major plus-point for his four-month-long reign. But WWE missed this opportunity by letting the match end in a No Contest.

When you look at the other brand's top champion, Seth Rollins got a huge win under his belt at the PPV by defeating the Beast yet again for the Universal Title, cementing himself as the company's top guy. Unfortunately, the higher-ups don't seem to be that high on our WWE Champion, Kofi.

