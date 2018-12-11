5 Reasons why WWE did a TLC match before the PPV on RAW

Why did we get a preview of TLC on RAW?

It was the go-home show before the TLC pay-per-view came our way. RAW was a stacked affair and also had an air of freshness that had been missing in recent times. The men and women of the red brand took each other to the limit to entertain us immensely. All culminating in a stacked main event TLC match.

Wait, why did WWE choose to have a TLC match on RAW, right before a pay-per-view? I will suggest 5 possible reasons in this article. Let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessment in the comments.

Let me personally say at the outset that I thought it was an extraordinary match. Whatever the reason may have been for WWE to book the match, both men delivered.

So, can we please have a round of applause for Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins?

#5 To make us believe there will be a title switch

For a while, everyone was convinced that Corbin would become the next Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose is a huge feud that does not need a title to make it special. All of us know this and also realize that we'd be invested in a match between the two men irrespective of whether a Championship is on the line. And this is why WWE wanted to make us feel like Corbin would use his authority to steal the Intercontinental Championship from Seth Rollins.

Look at the pieces and how they all stacked up this week. It was mostly the babyfaces who picked up wins, except for McIntyre and Rush, both of whom are Corbin's goons. It was all too possible that Corbin would abuse his authority and become Champion.

This was not to be. But the tease of the title changing hands may have kept viewers invested for hours.

