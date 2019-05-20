5 Reasons Why WWE ended MITB with Brock Lesnar

More Money

You did it again, Vince. You found a way to bring shock value to a show that was good when it wasn't required. But I digress? Is it really worth going over why Vince McMahon would do this again and again? Brock Lesnar is a brand on to himself and quite possibly the greatest wrestling troll the world has ever seen.

Now, the WWE Universe may have liked the PPV and probably didn't care for the fact that Brock Lesnar ended the show. It's quite remarkable that he started with a loss at WrestleMania 35 but ended with a ''win" at Money in the Bank 2019. Is it really a win or just something thrown together at the last minute to get us interested in the WWE product?

There are a multitude of reactions online that reflect the state of mind of certain WWE fans. The match was going well and they definitely got the crowd thrilled, but alas, the ending did kill what was a great main-event. It's similar to how audiences are screaming at the TV on the way Game of Thrones ended.

Now, despite my distaste of The Beast coming back and still be in the title frame, let's look at this in logical fashion. As Spock once said, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one.

Here are 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar won the MITB briefcase and ended the show.

#5 Brock Lesnar is The Shockmaster

Shocking!

Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate. The Conqueror. I would prefer to give him another nickname. The Shockmaster. No, I'm talking about that failed WCW character which has lived on in infamy. I'm talking about the fact that Brock Lesnar has always come through from providing shock value. It's like Vince McMahon realized that he can turn to Brock Lesnar every time he needed to get shocking reactions from the audience.

Whether it was ending The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30, becoming Universal Champion for the second time, interrupting a Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Brawn Strowman. Brock Lesnar has had a habit of shocking audiences everywhere he goes as he has already made many footprints in WWE History.

