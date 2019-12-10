5 Reasons why WWE is giving Liv Morgan a complete makeover before her big return

Why do you think Liv Morgan is currently being repackaged?

The world has been wondering where Liv Morgan has been for a very long time now, and their questions have finally been answered on WWE television, at last. This week on WWE RAW, it was announced that Liv Morgan will be getting a makeover, coming soon...

I know that it doesn't answer all of your questions, or indeed my own, but let me try and shed some light on what could potentially be up with Liv Morgan. These are 5 reasons why Vince McMahon and WWE may have decided to give her a complete makeover, as was announced this week.

RAW was certainly a newsworthy episode this week and Liv Morgan's return ranks right up there with Seth Rollins turning heel and aligning himself with The Authors of Pain. In case you want to read about it, you can do so by clicking on this link.

So, without further ado, I bring you reasons for Liv Morgan's big makeover!

#5 She is obviously not Sister Abigail

The popular narrative not long ago was that Liv Morgan would be revealed as Sister Abigail, but that turned out not to be the case. This was especially prevalent when Bray Wyatt announced that a brand new face would be added to the Firefly Fun House, but of course that went in a totally different direction. But judging from the responses online, Vince McMahon must have guessed that Liv Morgan has quite the loyal following among WWE fans.

This is why it is clear that time, effort and money will be invested in Liv Morgan's character to have her transform into a brand new personality. Morgan has all the tools to be a breakout star, so this is a good sign for sure. She will not even have to play second-fiddle to Bray Wyatt on this occasion!

