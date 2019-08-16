7 Ways WWE is providing must-see content right now

Seth Rollins being a fighting champion is only icing on the cake!

WWE is providing must-watch content right now!

Believe it or not, that statement is very true and a lot of that has to do with the wholesale changes that WWE has made. Things like fighting champions, cliff hangers, and new characters being introduced have turned things around in ways that no one could have imagined.

WWE even hired Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors, which only served to prove just how serious Vince McMahon was about making WWE great again. McMahon also seems more open to change than he has ever been, thus making this a great time to be a WWE fan.

With that being said and both shows continuing to pump out high-quality content, here are seven reasons why WWE has must-see programming right now. Remember to let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to sound off about whether WWE is must-see or not.

#5 Stacked rosters

WWE has a stacked roster right now!

WWE has a very stacked roster right now and the company is working very hard to showcase them in the best way possible. While this also means some Superstars are ultimately going to be cast aside, it does also open up the possibility of new faces finally making it into the spotlight.

Think about it - WWE has guys like Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn and Ricochet on Raw, while also having Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Elias and Ali on SmackDown Live. This is already a star-packed roster and we haven't even gotten into the diamonds in the rough they have either or the midcard for that matter!

Maybe this is just something a lot of fans aren't going to see the same way, especially with everyone's taste in Superstars being different, but it seems like WWE has the best roster they ever had. A roster that can take them to that next level!

