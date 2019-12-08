5 reasons why WWE is using Batista's relationship with Dana Brooke on screen

Is there a reason who Batista is hitting on Dana Brooke?

Believe it or not, but Batista is back under the Cupid’s arrow after parting ways with his third wife earlier this year. Fans we shocked to see some interactions on social media between Batista and WWE Superstar Dana Brooke which further fueled the fire surrounding the rumors.

Since the past week, we’ve seen WWE SmackDown utilize this angle on-screen to push some segments out to the viewers. It’s interesting to see how the Blue brand has jumped on the opportunity to portray this angle on television and cash in on it.

With Brooke currently stuck in the lower-card to mid-card, it’s interesting to watch how she has suddenly managed to get in the forefront with her recent interactions on social media.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why SmackDown is utilizing Batista's current relationship with Dana Brooke on screen.

#5 To give fans some humorous content

WWE is giving fans some comic relief

WWE has always been a fan of humorous content, and while the storylines have clicked with the WWE Universe at times, many times it has fallen to bits.

On RAW, we are currently watching a weird storyline between Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev. This isn’t working too well with the WWE Universe, but Vince seems to be enjoying what he’s offering to the fans.

On SmackDown, it seems like the creatives are offering something different to fans which is closer to reality. Since Batista and Dana Brooke have already made interesting remarks about each other on Twitter and Instagram, it seems like the fans will be able to get around this storyline better.

By not having Batista in the arena, yet using his star power, the company can make a great storyline which can be interesting and engaging for the fans.

It’s always good to watch some humorous content on television, and this is one that can work well with the fans in the weeks to come.

