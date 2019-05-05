×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why WWE may want Roman Reigns to appear on both RAW & SmackDown 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
377   //    05 May 2019, 19:37 IST

There are some strange things happening in WWE right now
There are some strange things happening in WWE right now

When the Superstar Shake-Up concluded, it seemed like WWE had made up their mind. Roman Reigns would become the face of the blue brand right before the brand moved to FOX.

But then, strangely enough, Roman Reigns sent out a very strange Tweet saying that he would be appearing on this week's episode of RAW. An even stranger development came from WWE shortly after saying that he wouldn't be appearing on the red brand.

Everyone has been puzzling over why this strange angle is being carried out, and while I don't have the answer, I can make a few guesses. In the pages that follow, I will try and shed light on why Reigns is being teased as a superstar who can appear on both WWE brands.

I want to hear your thoughts and views on the situation too.

#5 NBA playoffs

Let me plead ignorance at the start and say that I know nothing at all about the NBA and the world of non-scripted sports in general. But what I do know is that that the NBA Playoffs are in full swing and there is a big crossover in terms of the audience between the two 'sports'. There is a chance at all times that viewers, especially if the product seems to lose steam, may switch over to the other channel.

Next week's edition of RAW goes up against two NBA Playoff games. The Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics game starts an hour before Raw, while the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets game will start in the second hour of the show (thanks to my colleague Simon Cotton for the said update).

There is no guarantee that people will watch RAW if Roman Reigns is brought back. But he's clearly their biggest star and could keep the viewers engaged.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw John Cena Roman Reigns
Advertisement
WWE News: WWE management stops Roman Reigns' return to RAW
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Roman Reigns was not on RAW after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons Roman Reigns wasn't on the show this week
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Reasons Why Roman Reigns Wants To Return To Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Roman Reigns did not wrestle on RAW this week
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre brought Roman Reigns' family into their feud 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Roman Reigns is returning to next week's RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Vince McMahon Is Bringing Roman Reigns Back On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons Why Roman Reigns Decided To Return To Raw This Week 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the rumored Shield reunion will not happen on Raw 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us