5 Reasons why WWE may want Roman Reigns to appear on both RAW & SmackDown

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 377 // 05 May 2019, 19:37 IST

There are some strange things happening in WWE right now

When the Superstar Shake-Up concluded, it seemed like WWE had made up their mind. Roman Reigns would become the face of the blue brand right before the brand moved to FOX.

But then, strangely enough, Roman Reigns sent out a very strange Tweet saying that he would be appearing on this week's episode of RAW. An even stranger development came from WWE shortly after saying that he wouldn't be appearing on the red brand.

WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw. https://t.co/4P0RNPmZB1 — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2019

Everyone has been puzzling over why this strange angle is being carried out, and while I don't have the answer, I can make a few guesses. In the pages that follow, I will try and shed light on why Reigns is being teased as a superstar who can appear on both WWE brands.

I want to hear your thoughts and views on the situation too.

#5 NBA playoffs

Let me plead ignorance at the start and say that I know nothing at all about the NBA and the world of non-scripted sports in general. But what I do know is that that the NBA Playoffs are in full swing and there is a big crossover in terms of the audience between the two 'sports'. There is a chance at all times that viewers, especially if the product seems to lose steam, may switch over to the other channel.

Next week's edition of RAW goes up against two NBA Playoff games. The Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics game starts an hour before Raw, while the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets game will start in the second hour of the show (thanks to my colleague Simon Cotton for the said update).

There is no guarantee that people will watch RAW if Roman Reigns is brought back. But he's clearly their biggest star and could keep the viewers engaged.

