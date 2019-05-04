WWE News: John Cena hints at a life-changing event

John Cena

What's the story?

WWE veteran John Cena recently took to Twitter and posted a tweet suggesting a big change coming soon.

Cena stated that he has been invited to an event that will change his life.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena made his WWE debut way back in the summer of 2002. The former OVW Superstar went on to make a mark on the main roster, specifically on the Blue Brand.

He donned the persona of The Doctor of Thugonomics, which became an instant hit with the WWE Universe. Cena won his first WWE Title when he defeated JBL in one of the main events of WrestleMania 21.

Cena went on to become a cornerstone of WWE for more than a decade, becoming 16-time World Champion in the process. He's currently trying his hand in Hollywood, and aims to become a megastar in the movie industry, like his WWE counterpart, The Rock.

The heart of the matter

Cena is known for posting cryptic messages on social media. His Instagram is chock-full with images without captions, with Cena wanting the fans to speculate on what the image could mean. Likewise, he regularly posts motivational messages on Twitter, without any context at most times.

This time though, he posted a rather clear-cut message, hinting that something big is coming his way. Cena stated that he is very excited to have received an invite to a life-changing event. He added that this event is something that will certainly leave him in tears. Cena finished off the tweet by addressing an unknown person, and thanking them.

Very excited to say that I have received an invite to what I believe will be an event that will change my life. I’m certain I will cry my eyes out and simultaneously harness the power of a lightning bolt! You know who you are, see you soon, and thank you. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 3, 2019

Recently, Cena was seen with Hollywood star Vin Diesel, leading to fan speculation of the former WWE Champion joining the hit movie franchise, "The Fast & The Furious". Could Diesel be the person Cena's referring to in his tweet? Could a movie offer be the life-changing event?

What's next?

The Fast & The Furious 9 is all set to release next year. Hopefully, we get to see Cena bagging a major role in the movie.

What could be the event Cena's so excited about?