5 Reasons why WWE's system needs to be fixed

Break It Down!

Is WWE broken? Well, not literally or financially. In terms of financials, WWE is making more money than ever before. Their deal for the Saudi Arabian shows over 10 years roughly amount to $450 Million. That's a guaranteed payday irrespective of how many people show up in the stadium to watch it. Just like The Kliq used to say, that's 'too sweet.'

But there is something very glaring about the creative aspect and it's being brought up multiple times in the last weeks or months or years, depending on where you are in terms of WWE fandom. For some, WWE has not been up to the mark since the Attitude Era and for others, the company has turned into a weird amalgamation of WCW 2000 levels of booking and inconsistent storytelling.

There are many reasons why the product has been suffering for a long time, and there are quite a few shining examples. NXT is probably the best thing about WWE right now. The recent 24/7 Championship has been a hit on social media, due in large part to R-Truth's creativity.

There were rumors floating around that Vince McMahon has come to a conclusion that WWE's creative system is broken. According to other reports, Mick Foley has said that WWE is planning to make the third hour of WWE Raw more like the Attitude Era, with it being more rougher, wilder and unpredictable. But is that the solution to the bigger problem?

Before the doctor can cure the patient, he needs to figure out the problem. So, here are 5 reasons why WWE is broken.

#5 Bloated WWE Roster

Now that's HUGE...

The WWE Roster is humongous, to say the least. On one hand, the WWE Superstars are probably the most talented in-ring professionals that the company has seen in the history of the company. On the other hand, there is too much talent so that everyone does not have time to shine on WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.

While WWE can use the almost unlimited resources at hand, it leads to other problems that the company probably didn't foresee as it has grown over the last decade.

