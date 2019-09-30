5 Reasons why WWE should book Brock Lesnar to fight Kevin Owens soon

A fascinating encounter could be on the cards

Brock Lesnar is set to face Kofi Kingston at the premiere show of SmackDown live on the FOX Network for the prestigious WWE Championship. The two Superstars are set to battle for the first time inside the squared circle and the signs do suggest that the company is keen on keeping the Beast Incarnate on the Blue Brand for the foreseeable future, simply because WWE wants to make the most of their association with FOX.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most famous Superstars around and his presence on SmackDown Live will surely enhance the ratings, in what will be a new era for the Blue Brand of the company.

Apart from Brock Lesnar, there is one another megastar who seems to be on his way to something special in the near future, and that man is Kevin Owens. Owens has been a spectacular performer for the company and his battle against Shane McMahon has garnered a lot of praises from the WWE enthusiasts.

Owens, with his incredible mic skills and awe-inspiring aura will certainly be a suitable opponent for someone like Brock Lesnar and here we list down five reasons why WWE should book a battle between these two Superstars soon.

#5 An authority defying anti-hero vs a dominant heel

Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has emerged as one of the hottest commodities of the company and avid fans of the company have even drawn comparisons between Owens and the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin, which is in itself a massive compliment for the Prizefighter from Canada.

Owens' struggles against Shane McMahon have been well received by the WWE Universe as the two have collided on one too many occasions. Stone Cold too had a memorable feud with the McMahons back in the 90s and hence the comparisons, including the stunner move is a key aspect of the feud.

Owens' character has been portrayed as an authority defying anti-hero, who doesn't believe in following orders and to pit him up against a bully such as Brock Lesnar would be a top move to solidify the former's status in the company.

Although Owens may be a rebel, Brock Lesnar, on the other hand, is a dominant heel. The Beast Incarnate is one of the toughest men to ever grace the squared circle and it's no secret that the former Universal Champion is a wrecking-machine who loves to hurt people.

Owens hasn't been one to keep his thoughts to himself and loves to speak his heart out. Brock Lesnar has, for a long time now, been the elephant in the room and despite blunt accusations from men like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and others regarding the favouritism Lesnar enjoys, the company never seems to learn a lesson, something which could be taught by Kevin Owens.

