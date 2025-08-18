5 Reasons Why WWE Should Stay Away from Re-Signing 3-time World Heavyweight Champion

For many years, WWE has been the ultimate goal for most professional wrestlers around the globe, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. However, even after getting to the global juggernaut, not everyone finds the success they desire, or simply finds better value elsewhere, and leaves.Many of those who leave eventually aspire to return after raising their stock in other promotions, but it may not always go according to plan. The recent news of Chris Jericho being interested in returning to WWE has spread like wildfire in the wrestling world, and fans seem to be divided on Y2J's potential comeback after seven years.The three-time World Heavyweight Champion recently liked a post on Instagram, suggesting that he was interested in returning to the Stamford-based promotion following the expiration of his AEW contract in December later this year. In this listicle, we will explore five reasons why WWE should not consider re-signing Chris Jericho.#5. Immediate backlash from the WWE UniverseChris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats in the wrestling industry, earning respect from fans over multiple decades. However, the story of Y2J hinting at returning to the Stamford-based company did not elicit a unanimously positive response from fans. While mixed reactions are fairly common among wrestling fans, the consensus seems to be leaning towards the negative side, with many believing it would be unnecessary.With fans already against it, it might not be a good idea for the Stamford-based promotion to go against the WWE Universe and bring Chris Jericho back.#4. Chris Jericho's latest AEW run was lacklusterChris Jericho has been with AEW since the promotion's inception in 2019. Y2J helped build the foundation of the company and has been a part of several iconic AEW moments over the years. However, his last run in the Jacksonville-based promotion was widely criticized by fans.Jericho called himself 'The Learning Tree' and created a faction with the same name with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. While the 54-year-old has made a career out of constantly reinventing himself and creating new characters to stay fresh, this gimmick arguably fell short of its intended mark. The Learning Tree was given the 'Worst Gimmick' award by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in 2024. Given his underwhelming recent run, WWE should not consider bringing Y2J back.#3. WWE needs to focus on its younger superstarsChris Jericho is a guaranteed future first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, at 54 years of age, the veteran is arguably at the tail end of his full-time in-ring career. His last run in AEW proved that Jericho has lost a step inside the squared circle. Meanwhile, WWE has a plethora of young stars with the necessary talent and skills to reach the upper echelon of the company, who are just waiting for an opportunity.It could be argued that, as valuable an asset as Chris Jericho could be, the Stamford-based promotion doesn't need him at this point. The company would be better off investing in the future by molding the upcoming wave of young superstars. Y2J's potential addition would just take a spot from a rising star who could use it more.#2. An underwhelming run could tarnish his legacyChris Jericho has honed his craft all over the globe across multiple decades. The veteran has created such an impressive resume that it may not be replicated by anyone. Y2J was a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. He defeated both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become the first-ever Undisputed Champion at Unforgiven 2001.While one last run in the Stamford-based promotion may sound good on paper, it has the potential to backfire as well. The 54-year-old built an unparalleled legacy in the global juggernaut during his tenure. If Jericho returns and fails to live up to the hype, it may leave a stain on his legacy.#1. Cost may outweigh the benefits for WWEChris Jericho's return to WWE may only be possible if the company offers the veteran a big paycheck. And rightfully so, given the years of experience and hype he can bring along with him. However, with the Stamford-based promotion now under the TKO umbrella, the company may not want to make investments that don't guarantee to generate desired returns.Jericho would be a crucial addition to the roster, but since he is at the tail end of his in-ring career, it could be argued that his contributions as a talent may not be able to justify his cost. Hence, the global juggernaut should stay away from re-signing Chris Jericho.