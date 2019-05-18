5 Reasons why you should watch Money in the Bank instead of Game of Thrones finale

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.22K // 18 May 2019, 03:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MITB or GoT?

Popular TV show Game of Thrones is all set for a historic conclusion this Sunday, as it prepares to air the final ever episode of the series. With the show being in its 8th season, GoT fans have had the chance of witnessing an extraordinary show with lots of ups and downs for the past decade.

With GoT now set for an epic finale this Sunday, it has been taken to everyone's note that the 6th episode of Season 8 will, unfortunately, collide with this year's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. And prior to WWE's first ever post-WrestleMania 35 show, former Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre has seemingly urged everyone to tune in for the show instead of the finale of GoT.

While recently speaking with Sporting News, McIntyre pointed out the fact that the MITB pay-per-view will be live, whereas, GoT can be watched on DVR and fans should instead tune in for the WWE pay-per-view.

By taking Drew McIntyre's interview into consideration, the only fair decision from here onwards will be to look forward to some specific reasons why fans should tune in for Money in the Bank instead of the Game of Thrones finale this Sunday.

#5 Money in the Bank will be live

Lots of intense action!

As Drew McIntyre has already pointed out in his interview with Sporting News, the Money in the Bank show, as usual, will be live, unlike Game of Thrones. Fans could certainly tune in later for GoT which will be available on DVR, whereas, watching Money in the Bank will give the WWE Universe an idea on who the next WWE or Universal or the next Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion is going to be.

After all, much like every other year, this Sunday we will crown two new MITB winners, with both of them being guaranteed of a world title shot in the future and this might eventually shape the future of the WWE as well.

1 / 5 NEXT