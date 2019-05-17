WWE News: Top Superstar urges fans to watch MITB instead of Game Of Thrones

What will you be watching?

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sat down for an interview with Sporting News and discussed a variety of topics.

McIntyre urged fans to skip the series finale of the hit TV series Game of Thrones and DVR it for later. He added that fans should watch Money In The Bank instead.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre has come a long way ever since he made his WWE debut a decade ago. He was positioned as a top contender to become the World Champion upon his arrival, but the plans didn't materialize and he was thrown into a makeshift three-man team called the Three-Man Band.

McIntyre left WWE and honed his skills elsewhere. He was later signed to NXT and went on to become one of the most dominant Superstars in the developmental brand. McIntyre has been a mainstay on the Monday Night Raw brand ever since he came up to the main roster, and went on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35, although in a losing effort. He recently talked about how two WWE Hall of Famers saved his career.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Sporting News to promote the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV, McIntyre asked the fans to skip the Game of Thrones series finale, which will be clashing with WWE's upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

DVR 'Game of Thrones.' 'Money in the Bank' is live. 'Game of Thrones' is not real - it's fake. You have to watch 'Money in the Bank' live. Then you can watch your 'Game of Thrones' on DVR later.

What's next?

Drew McIntyre is one of the eight participants in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match this Sunday, and is one of the strongest contenders to win the briefcase.

What will you be watching this Sunday night? Sound off in the comment section!