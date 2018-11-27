5 reasons why Ziggler and McIntyre may have been separated on RAW

What was the rationale behind splitting such a dominant team?

Dolph Ziggler was stagnating in the mid-card on SmackDown Live, not long ago. He won the US Championship and then relinquished it, in a storyline with no payoff. He showed up at the Royal Rumble and was eliminated very soon indeed. And then he was paired with Drew McIntyre on RAW.

McIntyre had been released from the company during his first run. He returned, a seasoned veteran, looking like a million bucks. Together, Ziggler and McIntyre became one of the most dominant teams in the red brand.

And then suddenly, we learned this week that they would no longer be a team. Ziggler faced Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship, answering his open challenge, with McIntyre has become one of Constable Corbin's cronies.

Why did such a great pairing meet such an untimely end?

#5 WWE has bigger plans for McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is perhaps, in line, to become a future Universal Champion

This is not a knock on Dolph Ziggler who will go down as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. The fact of the matter is that WWE has much bigger plans for McIntyre than Ziggler at this moment. This stems from the fact that McIntyre is one of the most protected guys in the roster right now.

It's rare indeed to see Drew McIntyre on the losing side. Ever since he has come to RAW, Drew McIntyre has won far more than he's lost and it is crystal clear that he is in line for the push of a lifetime right now. I wouldn't be surprised if he's the Universal Champion by 2019.

Do I believe that WWE has big plans for Dolph Ziggler? Yes, I do, but they probably pale when compared to the Scottish Psychopath.

