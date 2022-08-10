5 signs the WWE Women's Revolution might be revived with Triple H taking control

Under Stephanie McMahon, the Women's Revolution changed the face of WWE. However, in recent years, it seems to have taken a back seat. The main titles remained in focus, but the roles of other women reduced.

The Women’s Tag Team titles felt like they were forgotten. The Queen of the Ring barely had any ring time at all on the show.

With Triple H in charge, however, it might change for the better. In just two weeks, the women’s titles feel more important than they have in a long time. There have been a host of other changes that reflect a revival of the Women’s Revolution, such as…

#5. NXT Superstars leading the women's revolution

Dakota Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022

At SummerSlam, Becky and Bianca had a stellar match despite Becky injuring her shoulder.

Bayley came to the ring with Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. Kai had been laid off by WWE earlier and Sky's future was uncertain. But it was a pleasant surprise to see them. They were stars in NXT with incredible matches. Now, they have a chance to showcase their skills on the main roster and usher in a new era of the Women's Revolution.

#4. The Women’s Tag Team Title returns

The women's tag team titles currently vacant until the end of a tournament

Before Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles, they had been poorly featured. The ignored titles seemed like a setback for the Women's Revolution.

Then WWE announced on SmackDown that it would run a tournament to crown new champions. Not just that, the tournament will also feature women across WWE brands, including NXT's Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

Banks and Bayley had long lobbied for the Tag Team Titles as the next step in the Women's Revolution. Finally, it appears that their efforts will pay off. A tag team title championship, properly booked, will present more roles for women to play in the company.

#3. Shayna Baszler gets a title shot

Shayna Baszler will face Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle

Shayna Baszler hasn’t had a premium live event title show in well over a year. She’s barely even been featured in premium live events outside multi-wrestler match types such as the Royal Rumble. In NXT she was an absolute beast. She could be a solid leader of the WWE Women's Revolution.

Baszler can bring so much to the table. On Smackdown, she won a gauntlet match that also showed Raquel Rodriguez as the powerhouse that she could be.

If Shayna Baszler wins at WWE Clash of the Castle, it would be a step in the right direction. Featuring more potential stars means more for the Women’s Revolution as an equal product in WWE.

For years, WWE could be accused of focusing on only four to six women. Giving Baszler a big push shows that this is going to change.

#2. The women open the show on RAW

Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai on RAW

Female stars have featured less and less in the opening slot in the last few years. But that changed when Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai presented themselves as a way to remind us of the 2015 Women’s Revolution that featured established WWE stars flanked by rising NXT stars.

Back then, it was Alicia Fox and the Bella Twins playing the part of established stars. Now it’s Bianca Belair with Asuka and Alexa Bliss by her side. This angle was probably done to evoke the same feeling as the 2015 Women’s Revolution angle, and it was done magnificently.

#1. The return of Bayley

Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai at Summerslam

Bayley's is probably the most welcome return over the last few weeks. She was a great face but ended up being a better heel. Bayley is like a mix of Wicked Witch of the West and the Karen Stereotype. In short, it’s an absolutely awesome character!

One of the four horsewomen in NXT, Bayley bringing legitimacy and credibility back to the Women’s Revolution after missing for over a year. As the head of the new faction, she can spearhead the rise of the next generation of female wrestlers in WWE. Maybe a female version of Evolution.

This is all in just a few weeks. We can’t wait to see what’s coming next for the Women's Revolution in WWE.

Edited by Vishal Kataria