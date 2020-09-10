5 reasons why WWE hasn't revealed any members of RETRIBUTION

Over the past month or so, a brand new faction known as RETRIBUTION has hit both WWE RAW and SmackDown. The group has caused some disruption to the company’s production equipment, creating power failures at first. They also stepped up their game by entering the arena and the ring to beat down other Superstars and vandalize the entire set.

After targeting both WWE RAW and SmackDown for a few weeks, RETRIBUTION focused its sights RAW. The masked assailants have been making an impact every single week and for several WWE fans, they have been the most interesting part of weekly television.

However, many fans can’t wait to see who is behind the masks and they have taken to social media to speculate about who they believe is part of RETRIBUTION. While there are many fan theories out there, we will just have to wait a little longer to see who the members of RETRIBUTION are.

In this article, let's look at the five reasons why WWE has possibly decided not to reveal the members of RETRIBUTION yet.

#5. RETRIBUTION is generating a lot of hype for WWE without revealing their faces

With the arrival of RETRIBUTION, one thing WWE has managed to achieve is hype. When The Nexus arrived on WWE programming, the company managed to increase viewership and deliver some great content thanks to the buzz the faction created.

WWE is aiming for the same at the moment with RETRIBUTION. They are looking to build as much interest without rushing to the final reveal as possible to ensure they don’t disappoint the fans.

Some of the WWE Universe has high hope for RETRIBUTION, and WWE would not want to disappoint the fans with this storyline that could stretch for months.With that in mind, WWE could look to extend the storyline for as long as possible without revealing the members to maintain the mystery. For now, the the unnamed attackers are creating an impact with their masks on.

While RETRIBUTION is exclusively targeting WWE RAW now, it would be interesting if WWE reveals the masked Superstars are from SmackDown. Even more, they could be previously released Superstars as that would turn the entire company on its head.

WWE may have decided to exhaust the storyline with RETRIBUTION without revealing the members for as long as possible, saving the final reveal until the saturation point is reached to elongate the overall impact of the faction.