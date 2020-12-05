The Miz won the Money in the bank briefcase from Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell. Since then, fans have wondered when WWE would decide to have "The A-Lister" cash in. The company has already teased it a few times. Last week, he failed to dethrone Drew McIntyre.

He even had the help of AJ Styles, but he couldn't get the job done. This ongoing dynamic has been very fascinating to watch. But now fans are questioning whether WWE actually intends to have The Miz cash in. Ultimately, it might depend on how confident the company is in their current champion. But here are five reasons WWE could be holding off a Miz cash-in.

#5. WWE needs to change The Miz

WWE still needs to flesh The Miz out more as a heel before having him cash in.

The Miz might be one of the best heels in WWE. But this argument doesn't necessarily qualify him for another title run. Still, some fans think that The Miz is in the perfect position to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. But there isn't much difference between him and the man that previously cashed in on Randy Orton several years ago.

Of course, he is a little older now. The Miz has somewhat hammered out the details of his personality. But there is nothing separating him from his previous self. That's why WWE still needs to add a few layers to The Miz.

In the end, The Miz needs to have nuclear heat with the WWE Universe when he does cash in. To put him in this position, the company needs to have The Miz do something that's meaningful. He could turn on John Morrison, or he could cash in on one of the company's biggest babyfaces instead.