5 reasons why WWE did not let Sami Zayn beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023 - another huge betrayal, emotional reunion

The main event of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 saw Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn lock horns in a memorable match. The two superstars recently delivered one of the best storylines on TV and topped it off with an equally good bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Zayn came close to beating Reigns on more than one occasion. He even had the champion's shoulders pinned for more than ten seconds, but there was no referee to count the pinfall. The Tribal Chief eventually emerged victorious after Jimmy Uso's interference and Jey Uso's accidental involvement.

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso also attacked Zayn after the match, but Kevin Owens returned to rescue his former friend. Here, we look at the reasons why WWE didn't let Sami Zayn beat Roman Reigns for the championship at Elimination Chamber. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Protect the historic title reign until WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 900 days. He has been the longest-reigning world champion in the company in over three decades. It is highly unlikely that WWE will end such a historic reign at any show other than WrestleMania 39.

Reigns was involved in an epic storyline with Sami Zayn, and it deserved an equally dramatic ending. Their match at Elimination Chamber was bigger than anyone could have anticipated, crediting the superstars who delivered a fantastic narrative on SmackDown.

Unfortunately, the creative team has already planned a compelling feud for The Tribal Chief. It would have been a mistake to see their most dominant champion suffer a loss on the final show before WrestleMania. The only way for Zayn to win would have forced WWE to split the world titles.

#2 Roman Reigns' title feud with Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return to WWE last year and is scripting an unforgettable story. He won the Royal Rumble Match this year and earned himself a world title opportunity. The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The creative team reportedly has no plans to add Sami Zayn to the match. Cody Rhodes' story itself carries multiple real-life elements that span a generation. Unfortunately, Zayn produced one of the best storylines we have seen in recent years, coinciding with Cody Rhodes' poetic tale coming full circle.

Roman Reigns' recent win over Sami Zayn fetched him nuclear heat from the WWE Universe, which will pay off if Cody Rhodes pins the Tribal Chief and takes his championship at WrestleMania.

#3 Focus on the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship feud

A major part of Sami Zayn's storyline with The Bloodline revolved around his friendship with Kevin Owens. He sacrificed KO for Reigns but also betrayed The Tribal Chief to save his former friend when things went overboard. Owens returned the favor at WWE Elimination Chamber when he walked out to save Zayn from Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

It appears that we might see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ultimately reunite. They share brilliant chemistry and can easily deliver a legendary tag team run together. We might eventually see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and end their historic title reign at WrestleMania.

#4 Bigger betrayal within The Bloodline with all eyes on Jey Uso

The day Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns, other cracks in The Bloodline were also exposed. We saw Jey Uso pick Zayn over his family, and he almost stopped Reigns from brutalizing The Master Strategist with a steel chair in the main event. When Reigns commanded Jey Uso to hit Zayn, he refused.

The Tribal Chief slapped Jey Uso, and their interaction teased a potential betrayal. Jey Uso almost beat Roman Reigns when he first started claiming to be The Head of the Table but accepted defeat to save his brother. It is evident that Reigns also thinks of his Right Hand Man as a potential threat and needs to maintain his dominance.

Sami Zayn's betrayal was huge, but Jey Uso betraying Roman Reigns and crowning himself as The Tribal Chief would be personal on a different level. He might not have tried his best to stop Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, but things could change drastically for Jey Uso as we inch closer to WrestleMania.

He can still defend his tag team championship alongside Jimmy Uso as he promised never to betray his brother, but he is not so sure about his relationship with Reigns. The creative team might want to save Roman Reigns' title loss on a big stage where Jey Uso is involved in a shocking capacity.

#5 Lack of confidence in Sami Zayn's world championship reign

Sami Zayn has been nothing short of brilliant in taking the simplest creative plans and turning them into memorable storylines. He was no different while working with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. But it was a great reminder of his potential and how underrated he has been for years.

That said, we have seen this story unfold before. WWE Universe tends to turn on top babyfaces a few months into their title reign, as happened with Kofi Kingston. The creative team might doubt fans continuing to favor Sami Zayn when he becomes the world champion, especially in the early stages of developing this feud.

It wouldn't be easy to risk their most dominant heel's iconic title reign for someone who might not remain an equally good babyface for long. Little did they know that Sami Zayn would have the entire WWE Universe singing to his tune by Elimination Chamber.

Zayn would dethrone Roman Reigns in an ideal world and get a dream world championship reign. But everyone will have to make do by seeing him hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside his real-life best friend.

