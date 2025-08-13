5 Reasons why WWE megastar must return and stop Roman Reigns’ World Heavyweight Title charge 

On this week's WWE RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Fatal Four-Way Match for the World Heavyweight Championship between current champion Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk. The bout will take place at Clash in Paris on August 31. Fans were surprised by The YEET Master's inclusion, as many wanted Roman Reigns to participate in the bout. The OTC1 was absent from this week's episode of the red brand's show after being taken out by The Vision last week.

That said, Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on next week's WWE RAW, and he might attempt to get himself involved in the World Heavyweight Title match at the upcoming PLE. However, Reigns' championship aspirations may be ruined by the long-awaited return of The Rock.

In this listicle, we will discuss five reasons why The Final Boss must return and stop Roman Reigns from challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship:

#5. The Rock may be the mastermind behind The Vision

Ever since The Vision's formation at WWE WrestleMania 41, where Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to join forces with Seth Rollins, there has been speculation about The Final Boss being the orchestrator of the faction. If this turns out to be the case, it would make sense for the Hollywood megastar to return to WWE TV and side with Rollins and Co. against The Head of The Table.

The Rock knows that Roman is perfectly capable of disrupting his plans with The Vision. Therefore, he must come back to ensure Reigns stays far away from the heel faction and the World Heavyweight Championship.

#4. It may lead to Seth Rollins' removal from The Vision

If The Rock is indeed revealed as the mastermind behind the whole operation, it may have severe implications for Seth Rollins' place in The Vision. While the reigning World Heavyweight Champion is currently leading the heel group, the introduction of The Final Boss may disrupt the dynamic and eventually lead to The Visionary getting kicked out of the faction.

The Rock may favor Bron Breakker and push for the youngster to get more opportunities. However, Rollins might be against this idea, leading to a power struggle between The Visionary and The Final Boss. Now, as influential as Rollins may be, he doesn't stand a chance against The Rock when it comes to power play. For this potential scenario to play out, the 53-year-old megastar must make his return soon.

#3. It may set up The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

If The Rock returns and targets Reigns, it could lead to a long-term program between the two. Since The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still considered a dream match by many, the Triple H-led creative team may plant the seeds of this mega clash by having The Final Boss interfere in Roman Reigns' championship pursuit.

The Great One's potential involvement with The Vision may serve as the perfect catalyst to eventually set up the high-profile match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

#2. It may allow CM Punk to focus on winning back the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns have been intertwined in a storyline since the beginning of this year. While it led to a memorable Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows, it took away the focus from their individual rivalries.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have been at odds since the latter returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Fans have been clamoring for The Second City Saint to have a proper run with a world title, and there could be no better champion for Punk to dethrone to accomplish that than his bitter rival, Seth Rollins.

Moreover, Roman Reigns' part-time schedule may not make him a suitable contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Therefore, if The Rock returns and starts a rivalry with OTC1, it may allow Punk's story with Rollins to reach a proper conclusion.

#1. It may lead to CM Punk facing The Rock down the line

CM Punk has always been vocal about his feelings toward The Rock. The Best in The World cut a scathing promo on The Final Boss after the events at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where the real-life Bloodline member played a key role in John Cena's shocking heel turn. Punk put The Rock on notice, addressing him as a "bald fraud."

The domino effect of The Rock returning as the mastermind behind The Vision and targeting Roman Reigns may lead to The Great One eventually crossing paths with CM Punk, leading to a match between the two. If The Second City Saint manages to dethrone Rollins, The Final Boss may take it upon himself to bring the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back to the faction and challenge The Best in The World.

