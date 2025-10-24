5 Reasons why WWE has moved Money in the Bank to September

Money in the Bank is one of WWE's major premium live events and it brings a unique flavor and excitement for the fans. The company recently announced that this annual spectacle will head to New Orleans next year. It will be held on September 6, 2026, in the Smoothie King Center located at the heart of the city.Well, the timing of the PLE has raised many eyebrows, creating buzz among fans. Money in the Bank has usually been a staple of the post-WrestleMania period, as the event usually takes place in the June-July slot. However, WWE shifting it to late summer for 2026 has left a lot of fans wondering the reason.Here are five reasons why WWE has moved Money in the Bank to September:#5.To avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup 2026The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and will be held across the USA, Canada and Mexico. It is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and will dominate global sports attention. Therefore, WWE may have shifted Money in the Bank from its usual slot to September to avoid competition with this mega event.Hosting the PLE in June-July could draw significant viewership away, especially in North America, where WWE has a strong base. The risk of overlapping may have prompted the Stamford-based promotion to reposition its premium live event. This appears to be a strategic move to ensure that Money in the Bank retains its audience after the FIFA World Cup.#4. Balancing the WWE CalendarWWE hosts three of its major premium live events Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania in the first half of the year. However, the period between SummerSlam (August) and Survivor Series (November) feels a bit quieter. A September Money in the Bank fills that void, keeping fans hyped for the lined-up spectacles.This allows WWE to distribute its major premium live events more evenly throughout the year. Moreover, shifting the annual spectacle from the June-July slot to the late summer month perfectly addresses a historical clustering of high-profile shows in the first half. Hence, this may be a prominent reason behind the company's recent move.#3. Avoiding summer sports overlap with Money in the BankSome of the biggest sports events in the USA take place in June-July, the time when WWE hosts Money in the Bank. It includes the NBA Finals and the MLB All-Star Game, which draw major viewership and fan base. Overlapping a WWE premium live event with these games will result in a dip in ratings and viewership for the company.Therefore, moving Money in the Bank to the Labor Day weekend will help WWE avoid direct competition from these events. September remains a bit leisure period for the fans, who want to enjoy great sporting events. Hence, hosting the annual spectacle in this month, when there will be reduced rival sports programming, will help WWE cater to those fans.#2. Economic and partnership incentives in New OrleansNew Orleans was initially slated to host WrestleMania 42 next year. However, the change in plans took away the marquee spectacle from the city. Now that WWE is set to host Money in the Bank there, there is a good possibility that WWE's partnership with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation likely influenced the PLE's move to September.The authorities are likely aware of the competition that the WWE spectacle would face if held in June-July. This could have become a major problem for the New Orleans Sports Foundation, which they have potentially avoided for now. Hosting Money in the Bank in September taps into Labor Day tourism, a financial win for the city and WWE.#1. Extended storyline build for post-SummerSlamWWE hosts SummerSlam every year in August, but what remains a major problem is the lack of a staple show right after The Biggest Party of the Summer. This keeps the feuds and storylines' direction up in the air. Positioning a major event like Money in the Bank post-SummerSlam will allow the company to extend championship arcs or major feuds into the fall.This will also help in the continuation of the feuds and rivalries that do not end at SummerSlam. Moreover, it will add more drama and excitement towards Survivor Series, which is held in November. By the time WWE heads to that, the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank briefcases will get involved in the mix, stirring more excitement and hype among fans.