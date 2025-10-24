  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE MITB
  • 5 Reasons why WWE has moved Money in the Bank to September

5 Reasons why WWE has moved Money in the Bank to September

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 24, 2025 08:50 GMT
Money in the Bank [Image Source: WWE
Money in the Bank [Image Source: WWE's X]

Money in the Bank is one of WWE's major premium live events and it brings a unique flavor and excitement for the fans. The company recently announced that this annual spectacle will head to New Orleans next year. It will be held on September 6, 2026, in the Smoothie King Center located at the heart of the city.

Ad

Well, the timing of the PLE has raised many eyebrows, creating buzz among fans. Money in the Bank has usually been a staple of the post-WrestleMania period, as the event usually takes place in the June-July slot. However, WWE shifting it to late summer for 2026 has left a lot of fans wondering the reason.

Here are five reasons why WWE has moved Money in the Bank to September:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

#5.To avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and will be held across the USA, Canada and Mexico. It is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and will dominate global sports attention. Therefore, WWE may have shifted Money in the Bank from its usual slot to September to avoid competition with this mega event.

Ad

Hosting the PLE in June-July could draw significant viewership away, especially in North America, where WWE has a strong base. The risk of overlapping may have prompted the Stamford-based promotion to reposition its premium live event. This appears to be a strategic move to ensure that Money in the Bank retains its audience after the FIFA World Cup.

#4. Balancing the WWE Calendar

WWE hosts three of its major premium live events Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania in the first half of the year. However, the period between SummerSlam (August) and Survivor Series (November) feels a bit quieter. A September Money in the Bank fills that void, keeping fans hyped for the lined-up spectacles.

Ad

This allows WWE to distribute its major premium live events more evenly throughout the year. Moreover, shifting the annual spectacle from the June-July slot to the late summer month perfectly addresses a historical clustering of high-profile shows in the first half. Hence, this may be a prominent reason behind the company's recent move.

#3. Avoiding summer sports overlap with Money in the Bank

Some of the biggest sports events in the USA take place in June-July, the time when WWE hosts Money in the Bank. It includes the NBA Finals and the MLB All-Star Game, which draw major viewership and fan base. Overlapping a WWE premium live event with these games will result in a dip in ratings and viewership for the company.

Ad

Therefore, moving Money in the Bank to the Labor Day weekend will help WWE avoid direct competition from these events. September remains a bit leisure period for the fans, who want to enjoy great sporting events. Hence, hosting the annual spectacle in this month, when there will be reduced rival sports programming, will help WWE cater to those fans.

#2. Economic and partnership incentives in New Orleans

New Orleans was initially slated to host WrestleMania 42 next year. However, the change in plans took away the marquee spectacle from the city. Now that WWE is set to host Money in the Bank there, there is a good possibility that WWE's partnership with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation likely influenced the PLE's move to September.

Ad

The authorities are likely aware of the competition that the WWE spectacle would face if held in June-July. This could have become a major problem for the New Orleans Sports Foundation, which they have potentially avoided for now. Hosting Money in the Bank in September taps into Labor Day tourism, a financial win for the city and WWE.

#1. Extended storyline build for post-SummerSlam

WWE hosts SummerSlam every year in August, but what remains a major problem is the lack of a staple show right after The Biggest Party of the Summer. This keeps the feuds and storylines' direction up in the air. Positioning a major event like Money in the Bank post-SummerSlam will allow the company to extend championship arcs or major feuds into the fall.

This will also help in the continuation of the feuds and rivalries that do not end at SummerSlam. Moreover, it will add more drama and excitement towards Survivor Series, which is held in November. By the time WWE heads to that, the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank briefcases will get involved in the mix, stirring more excitement and hype among fans.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications