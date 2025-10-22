BREAKING: Major WWE Event Is Happening (September 6, 2026)

WWE has officially confirmed that a major event will take place next year in September. The Stamford-based promotion has been under fire for its recent announcement of Saudi Arabia hosting WrestleMania 43, but this new update will delight the fans.

Ad

On its website, the company issued a statement confirming that New Orleans will host the Money in the Bank premium live event on September 6, 2026.

"WWE, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, has announced that Money in the Bank will now take place Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 — one week later than originally announced — at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans," the statement read. [H/T: wwe.com].

Ad

Trending

This will be the first time Money in the Bank will be held in September, which means it will likely follow SummerSlam as a major event next year.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

The statement added that additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months and official Money in the Bank Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location.

The PLE has been a staple of the promotion for years, featuring the Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Ad

The match features stars competing to retrieve the MiTB briefcase hanging from the rafters. The winners of these matches earn a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing, anytime within the next year.

Ad

This year, Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, while Naomi took the honors in the Women's match. Both stars were able to successfully cash in their contracts.

WWE moved WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans

New Orleans was originally named as the host for WrestleMania 42. This would have marked the third time The Big Easy would have hosted the event, following WrestleMania 34 and 30.

Ad

However, it was reported that the TKO-owned company was looking to return Las Vegas to host the Show of Shows for a second time in two years. WWE then made it official, confirming that they will run their biggest show of the year from Sin City in 2026 once again, following the success of WrestleMania 41.

It was reported that the promotion was working with New Orleans to bring Money in the Bank to the city next year, and now that has been made official.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences