BREAKING: Major WWE Event Is Happening (September 6, 2026)

WWE has officially confirmed that a major event will take place next year in September. The Stamford-based promotion has been under fire for its recent announcement of Saudi Arabia hosting WrestleMania 43, but this new update will delight the fans.
On its website, the company issued a statement confirming that New Orleans will host the Money in the Bank premium live event on September 6, 2026.
"WWE, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, has announced that Money in the Bank will now take place Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 — one week later than originally announced — at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans," the statement read. [H/T: wwe.com].
This will be the first time Money in the Bank will be held in September, which means it will likely follow SummerSlam as a major event next year.
The statement added that additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months and official Money in the Bank Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location.
The PLE has been a staple of the promotion for years, featuring the Money in the Bank ladder matches.
The match features stars competing to retrieve the MiTB briefcase hanging from the rafters. The winners of these matches earn a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing, anytime within the next year.
This year, Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, while Naomi took the honors in the Women's match. Both stars were able to successfully cash in their contracts.
WWE moved WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans
New Orleans was originally named as the host for WrestleMania 42. This would have marked the third time The Big Easy would have hosted the event, following WrestleMania 34 and 30.
However, it was reported that the TKO-owned company was looking to return Las Vegas to host the Show of Shows for a second time in two years. WWE then made it official, confirming that they will run their biggest show of the year from Sin City in 2026 once again, following the success of WrestleMania 41.
It was reported that the promotion was working with New Orleans to bring Money in the Bank to the city next year, and now that has been made official.
